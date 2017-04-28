Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,789 shares. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company’s market cap is $83.00 million.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business earned $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/harvard-bioscience-inc-hbio-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 64,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 195.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 260,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.