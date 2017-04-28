Harte Hanks (HHS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.22

Press coverage about Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harte Hanks earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) traded down 2.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,047 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $83.78 million. Harte Hanks has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

