Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.70 Per Share

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Hansteen Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) traded down 1.35% on Friday, hitting GBX 123.80. 1,623,485 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 922.43 million. Hansteen Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 94.50 and a one year high of GBX 130.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.73) target price on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.69).

Hansteen Holdings plc Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

