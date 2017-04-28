Hanger (HGR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.01

News headlines about Hanger (NYSE:HGR) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hanger earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the healthcare company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc is a rehabilitative product and service company. The Company delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, products, services and therapeutic solutions. The Company offers advanced prosthetics and orthotics, clinically differentiated programs and unsurpassed customer service. The Company comprises nine business units that serve various segments of the O&P industry.

