Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (NASDAQ:HSNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “
Shares of Hang Seng Bank (NASDAQ:HSNGY) opened at 20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $21.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, global banking and markets, and private banking. The Bank also offers a range of renminbi services. The Bank’s segments include Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.