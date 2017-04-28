Hancock Holding Company’s (HBHC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday.

HBHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Hancock Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) traded down 1.06% on Friday, hitting $46.70. 433,556 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88. Hancock Holding Company has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hancock Holding Company had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business earned $245.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $274,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBHC. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 298.4% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Holding Company Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

