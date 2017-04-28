GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (GLF) Bonds Trading 0.9% Lower

An issue of GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:GLF) bonds fell 0.9% against their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.375% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $52.25. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:GLF) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.3357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. GulfMark Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GulfMark Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GulfMark Offshore by 137.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,004,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 582,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GulfMark Offshore by 217.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GulfMark Offshore by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GulfMark Offshore by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GulfMark Offshore Company Profile

GulfMark Offshore, Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services. The Company offers these services to companies engaged in the offshore exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company operates in three segments: the North Sea (N. Sea), Southeast Asia (SEA) and the Americas.

