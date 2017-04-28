Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,752,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,272,000 after buying an additional 6,517,260 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 41,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,314,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,529,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,114,000 after buying an additional 11,986,512 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $311,936,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,282,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,193,000 after buying an additional 974,920 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) opened at 43.54 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm earned $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Rafferty Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 12,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $574,625.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 182,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $7,976,423.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 836,809 shares in the company, valued at $36,668,970.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

