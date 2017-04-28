Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.223 Million Position in Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Partners were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Williams Partners by 1,669.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Williams Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 967,520 shares. Williams Partners LP has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The company’s market capitalization is $39.11 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Williams Partners’s payout ratio is currently -115.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc raised Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) & Petchem Services segments.

