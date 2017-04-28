Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 28,815 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ORBCOMM worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 94.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) traded down 1.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,419 shares. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $685.22 million.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/guggenheim-capital-llc-raises-stake-in-orbcomm-inc-orbc-updated.html.

ORBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 7,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $80,049.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,863.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,094,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,997 shares of company stock worth $540,288. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions, including network connectivity, devices and Web reporting applications. The Company’s M2M products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, intermodal containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in the transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, oil and gas, maritime and government industries.

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.