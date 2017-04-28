Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact Limited were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited by 22.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited during the third quarter worth $270,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited during the third quarter worth $290,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 530,867 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $28.47.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Genpact Limited had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $682 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (G)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/guggenheim-capital-llc-increases-stake-in-genpact-limited-g-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, insider N. V. Tyagarajan sold 198,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $4,785,285.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,888.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Thukral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,642 shares of company stock worth $5,280,186. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact Limited

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.