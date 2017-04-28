PTC Inc (PTC) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after buying an additional 64,851 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of PTC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,235,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 159,955 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of PTC by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 899,104 shares of the stock were exchanged. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.25 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.81 million. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays PLC set a $60.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,568.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,548. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

