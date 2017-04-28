Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm earned $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) traded up 2.913% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.665. 2,246 shares of the company were exchanged. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.896 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/guaranty-federal-bancshares-inc-gfed-to-release-earnings-on-monday-updated.html.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.