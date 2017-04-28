Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TV. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $30.00 price target on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) opened at 24.29 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 582,424 shares during the last quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,833.8% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 5,225,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,154,000 after buying an additional 4,955,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,374,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 4,236,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 420,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth $761,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

