Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Share Price

Headlines about Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) opened at 187.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.45 and a beta of 0.66. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $190.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

