Margo Drucker Sells 498 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $17,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 1,054 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $34,803.08.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Margo Drucker sold 499 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $17,539.85.

On Friday, February 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 1,756 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $73,242.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Margo Drucker sold 184 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,360.00.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 42.92 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Margo Drucker Sells 498 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/grubhub-inc-grub-svp-margo-drucker-sells-498-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $219,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.