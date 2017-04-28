GrubHub Inc (GRUB) COO Stanley Chia Sells 1,200 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) COO Stanley Chia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,202 shares in the company, valued at $42,995.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Chia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Stanley Chia sold 12,903 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $491,217.21.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 42.92 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company earned $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $4,854,000. Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 551,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

