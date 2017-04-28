Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) traded down 7.96% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. 451,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $83.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CL King cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

