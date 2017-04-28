Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News stories about Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grifols SA, Barcelona earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) traded up 2.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 1,283,870 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.12. Grifols SA, Barcelona has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/grifols-sa-barcelona-grfs-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-31.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols SA Barcelona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols SA Barcelona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.