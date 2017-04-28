Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Shares Down 10.3% Following Weak Earnings

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 1,380,048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. Greenhill & Co. had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Instinet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 52,952 shares of Greenhill & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $1,559,965.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,903.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 390,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 48.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 88.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 116,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

