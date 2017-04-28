Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

Greenhill & Co. has a payout ratio of 104.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co. to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) traded down 10.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,048 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. Greenhill & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Greenhill & Co. had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co.’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co. will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 52,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $1,559,965.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,903.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet lowered Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Greenhill & Co.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

