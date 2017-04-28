Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Media stories about Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Greenbrier Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, CLSA cut Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.65.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) opened at 44.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.13. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.48 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman sold 132,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $5,880,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $817,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,128 shares of company stock worth $6,879,586. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/greenbrier-companies-gbx-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.