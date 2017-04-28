DA Davidson Comments on Great Western Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) opened at 43.11 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

