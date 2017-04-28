Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) opened at 43.11 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 293,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 86.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 50.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

