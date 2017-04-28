Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Issues Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business earned $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.90 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) traded down 4.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 520,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.86. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/great-western-bancorp-inc-gwb-issues-earnings-results.html.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.