$195.55 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post sales of $195.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195 million and the highest is $196.1 million. Gray Television reported sales of $173.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $195.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.5 million to $855.1 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $976.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $945.7 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business earned $237.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.30 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Singular Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) opened at 15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 3.16. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $99,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,066 shares in the company, valued at $299,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gray Television by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 23.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gray Television by 60.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$195.55 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) This Quarter” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/gray-television-inc-gtn-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-195-55-million-updated.html.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.