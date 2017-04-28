Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target (up previously from $16.10) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) opened at 13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 37.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 77.0% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 71.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,108,000 after buying an additional 465,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

