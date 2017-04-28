Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $989,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,155.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 75.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.01 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/grand-canyon-education-inc-lope-cfo-sells-989380-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Hatteras Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.