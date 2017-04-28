Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,119,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,102,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 75.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business earned $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $953,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,162,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 169,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

