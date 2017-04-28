Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSEMKT:GRC) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,782 shares. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $746.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSEMKT:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business earned $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 808.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures and sells pumps and pump systems. The Company offers its products for use in dewatering; petroleum original equipment; agriculture; fire protection; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; military, and other liquid-handling applications. The Company operates in the manufacture and international sale of pumps and pump systems segment.

