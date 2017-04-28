GoPro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GPRO)

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,346 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 443% compared to the average volume of 248 put options.
Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 8.94 on Friday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The company earned $218.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.
In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $52,992.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sharon S. Zezima sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $57,680.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432 over the last 90 days. 28.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $109,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GoPro by 42.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. FBN Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.
