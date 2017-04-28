GoPro (GPRO) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

News articles about GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GoPro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 24 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 7.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 1,493,417,095 shares of the company were exchanged. GoPro has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. GoPro also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 205% compared to the average volume of 197 put options.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr cut shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.55 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $52,992.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,250 shares in the company, valued at $849,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $336,420.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,573.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

