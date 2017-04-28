Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) traded up 2.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. 4,335,728 shares of the stock traded hands. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $220,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Noechel sold 4,721 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $174,157.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,500.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 101.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

