Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOLF. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Forward View assumed coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 18.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/golfsmith-international-holdings-inc-golf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $734,000.

Golfsmith International Holdings Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golfsmith International Holdings (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.