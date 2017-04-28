Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 1 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 187,033 shares. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs).

