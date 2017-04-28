Walt Disney Co (DIS) Given a $138.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $138.00 price objective on Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Instinet boosted their price target on Walt Disney to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Walt Disney from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.43.

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 51,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $4,425,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

