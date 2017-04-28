Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.47

Media stories about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a news impact score of 0.47 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) opened at 225.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $255.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average of $224.47.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.16. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post $19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/goldman-sachs-group-gs-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-47-updated.html.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $8,083,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,458 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.16, for a total transaction of $1,400,645.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,296,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,388 shares of company stock worth $19,385,390 over the last three months. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.