Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.31 to $18.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Securities lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) opened at 24.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

