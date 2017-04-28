Golden Star Resources (GSS) Given News Impact Score of 0.30

Press coverage about Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) has trended positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golden Star Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) traded up 3.5297% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.7186. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,125 shares. The company’s market cap is $269.11 million. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business earned $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant (Wassa).
