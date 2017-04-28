Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

GFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Gold Fields Limited to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Gold Fields Limited from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gold Fields Limited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields Limited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) opened at 3.27 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/gold-fields-limited-gfi-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-3-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 7,158.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 511.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 15.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Gold Fields Limited Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.