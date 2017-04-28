Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Stock Price

Headlines about Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Partners earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMLP shares. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) opened at 22.43 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.41. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/golar-lng-partners-gmlp-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-08-updated.html.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.