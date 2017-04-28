Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG Limited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $35.00 target price on Golar LNG Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,006,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,548,000 after buying an additional 701,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,375,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,243,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 172,388 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,198,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after buying an additional 303,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded down 1.24% on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,653 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Golar LNG Limited had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 301.27%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About Golar LNG Limited

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

