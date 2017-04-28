Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Blake Irving sold 37,500 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $1,367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) opened at 39.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.50 billion. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CEO Blake Irving Sells 37,500 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/godaddy-inc-gddy-ceo-blake-irving-sells-37500-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Godaddy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Godaddy by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.