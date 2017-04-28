GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded down 4.66% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 29,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $100.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post ($1.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

