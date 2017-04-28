Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) opened at 30.56 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $151.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

