Global Payments (GPN) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,565 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,412,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $47,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,539.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,028,688. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

