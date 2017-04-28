Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Earns Hold Rating from FBR & Co

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at FBR & Co in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) opened at 24.00 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 284.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-given-hold-rating-at-fbr-co-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $157,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Sterling Global Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.