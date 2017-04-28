Global Net Lease (GNL) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Net Lease earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.45 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 398,249 shares. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.00%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

