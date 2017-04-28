Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded down 4.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 159,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $8,882,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 519,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 394,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 42.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $2,261,000.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers.

