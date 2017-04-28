Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Glaukos Corp from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glaukos Corp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Glaukos Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) opened at 47.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.67 and a beta of 1.37. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glaukos Corp had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm earned $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 382,538 shares of Glaukos Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $17,340,447.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp by 749.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 78,610 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp by 25.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp during the first quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

